Simone Biles is flipping the script on sportswear, making a bold fashion statement on the cover of Sports Illustrated.
The iconic gymnast was named SI's 2024 Sportsperson of the Year this week. The award is presented annually "to the athlete, coach or team whose performance that year most embodies the spirit of sportsmanship and achievement," according to SI. Past recipients have included Muhammad Ali, Tom Brady, Megan Rapinoe, LeBron James, Serena Williams and more.
For the striking cover shoot, photographed by Shaniqwa Jarvis, the Olympic gold medalist is seen wearing a fitted snakeskin-print top along with cascading highlighted curls and high-glam that includes glossy lips and smoky eye makeup.
Elsewhere in the feature, the gymnast is also seen trading her leotard for a pair of sparkling hot pants.
The dazzling Retrofête micro-shorts are paired with a fitted black turtleneck and metallic silver strappy sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti.
The accompanying Sportsperson of the Year feature highlights Biles' incredible journey, and her wardrobe underscores her confidence and power.
Speaking highly of her SI honor, Biles told "Good Morning America," "Honestly, it is such a huge honor. I know some of the greats that have won it in prior years, so to just keep gymnastics on the map is really exciting."
She continued, "I know a lot of people love the sport of gymnastics during an Olympic year and have followed my career closely, but I was still very shocked."
Following her performance at the Paris Olympics last summer, Biles is now tied for the second-most decorated female gymnast in Olympic history, according to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
"Simone Biles is Sports Illustrated's 2024 Sportsperson of the Year because she won gold, and then another gold, and then another; because she changed the face of her sport and the conversations around athletes in general; because she continues to speak out about issues that matter to her," SI senior writer Stephanie Apstein wrote in Thursday's feature story. "And perhaps most of all because after she wondered aloud to [teammate Jordan] Chiles whether she was about to relive the darkest period of her career, she took a deep breath, she saluted the judges and she broke into a run."
Biles will officially receive the 2024 Sportsperson of the Year award on Jan. 7 at SI's annual awards ceremony in Las Vegas.