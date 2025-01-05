Nicole Kidman paid tribute to her late mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, in an emotional acceptance speech at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
The actress received the International Star Award on Friday for her role in "Babygirl," presented by Jamie Lee Curtis.
During her speech, Kidman thanked Babygirl director Halina Reijn for casting her in the film and reflected on her grief following her mother's death last year. She expressed regret over not being able to dedicate an earlier award to her mother at the Venice Film Festival.
"This is for my mom," Kidman said, holding back tears as the audience applauded. "My whole career has been for my mom and my dad, who are not here now. I'm still going to keep working and giving to the world because I love what I do, and I'm grateful to be part of this film community."
Kidman acknowledged her visible emotion, apologizing to the audience as she added, "I feel my mom with me right now. This is for you."
Kidman first shared the news of her mother's passing on Instagram on Sept. 12, posting an old photo of Janelle Kidman, alongside a heartfelt caption.
"My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week," she wrote t the time. "Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other ❤️."
The tribute comes as Kidman prepares for Sunday's Golden Globe Awards, where she is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role in "Babygirl."