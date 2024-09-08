The death of Nicole Kidman's mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, was announced on Saturday evening at the Venice Film Festival after Kidman was not present for her best actress selection.
A representative for Kidman confirmed the news to "Good Morning America."
"The family is heartbroken and asks for privacy at this time," Kidman's rep said.
Halina Reijn, director of the film "Babygirl," for which Kidman won the award, announced the news on stage at the festival, reading a statement penned by Kidman, according to Variety.
"Today, I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after my brave and beautiful mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, had just passed," the statement from the Australian actor read. "I'm in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her."
"She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking. My heart is broken," the statement continued, according to Variety.
In 2022, Kidman revealed in an interview with NPR's "Fresh Air" that she was in Australia to care for her mother.
"We're down here primarily to take care of my mother and to have her surrounded by her grandchildren," Kidman said at the time.
On Mother's Day in 2023, Kidman took to Instagram to show love for her mother in a post. "My beautiful Mumma, Happy #MothersDay! Couldn't love you more," she wrote. The post was shared alongside a throwback photo of Kidman, her sister and her mother.
In 2020, Kidman opened up to the Sydney Morning Herald about the support her mother has offered throughout her life.
"She's given me the fire to pursue the career I have because I've always wanted to please her," Kidman said.
Kidman and her husband Keith Urban are parents to Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban. Kidman also shares daughter Isabella Jane Cruise and son Connor Cruise with ex-husband Tom Cruise.
"Babygirl," which made its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, stars Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Sophie Wilde and Antonio Banderas.
"A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern," reads a synopsis for the film.