Travis Kelce is hitting the small screen in his acting debut in a brand-new teaser for FX's new series "Grotesquerie."
The Kansas City Chiefs star and beaux of music phenom Taylor Swift appears briefly in the haunting new teaser waving hands in front of his face in a quick cut.
"A series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community," explains a description of the horror-themed show.
Emmy winner Niecy Nash-Betts plays a detective getting to the bottom of the crimes afflicting the town. The teaser shows Betts exploring crime gruesome crime scenes.
"Detective Lois Tryon feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her," the description reads. Lois also deals with her own personal battles as she "grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons."
"With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of Sister Megan," the description continues. The plot thickens as, "they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers."
Sister Megan is played by Micaela Diamond. Other stars include Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville. Details around Kelce's role have not been revealed.
In an episode of "New Heights" podcast, the show he shares with his brother, Kelce called creator Ryan Murphy an "unbelievable writer, director, producer, all of the above."
"There's nothing he can't do," he said, adding that "everybody's just been so helpful in making me feel comfortable and ... giving me kinda the direction I need and the coaching I need to portray this part that I'm in."
The first episode of "Grotesquerie" airs on FX on Sept. 25, before streaming on Hulu the next day.
Disney is the parent company of Hulu, FX, ABC News and "Good Morning America."