Singer Noah Kahan revealed just how he stayed incognito while watching Olivia Rodrigo rock the stage at Madison Square Garden on Friday, April 5, and where he also surprised the arena with a cameo performance of his hit song "Stick Season."

Kahan posted photos on Instagram showing the blond wig he used to hide his signature long brown hair and stay anonymous during Rodrigo's show.

The singer showed love to Rodrigo in the caption.

"Sometimes you need a disguise to watch the best show on earth and that’s just how it is," wrote Kahan, adding, "Endlessly honored to have joined you last night @oliviarodrigo."

The post shows the pair in three photos, the last of which reveals Kahan in the blond wig he wore alongside an Olivia Rodrigo sweatshirt, cleverly masking himself as a fan.

"[Y]ou’re the best in the biz Noah!!!!! last night was the most fun❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," commented Rodrigo on the post.

Rodrigo shared an Instagram post capturing the moment Kahan joined her on stage for their "Stick Season" duet. "[S[tick season at madison square garden 🥹. @noahkahanmusic is the greatest of allllll time !!!!!!" wrote Rodrigo in the caption.