Olivia Rodrigo on Monday dropped the video for "Can't Catch Me Now," her new song for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes."

The video features the 20-year-old Grammy winner wandering around a cabin, interspersed with scenes from the movie, which hits theaters Nov. 17.

The song is included on the official soundtrack for "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes."

The upcoming prequel takes place years before the trilogy that starred Jennifer Lawrence as heroine Katniss Everdeen.

In "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," Tom Blyth stars as an 18-year-old Cornelius Snow -- the man who became Donald Sutherland's evil President Snow in the original films -- and his mentor Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute played by "West Side Story" star Rachel Zegler.

Olivia Rodrigo appears in the official music video for her new track, "Can’t Catch Me Now" from "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes." Olivia Rodrigo/Youtube

Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman and Hunter Schafer also star.