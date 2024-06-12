The third installment of the hit CG and live-action "Paddington" movie series now has a trailer, and the promo for "Paddington in Peru" shows off some new friends for the cuddly bear in the red hat.
Once again, "Skyfall" actor Ben Whishaw voices Paddington, who's off to Peru with his adopted family, the Browns, to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who currently resides at the Home for Retired Bears. That's where he meets The Reverend Mother, played by Oscar and Emmy winner Olivia Colman, who runs the facility.
When the Browns come knocking, however, Aunt Lucy's not home. "I'm afraid she's set off on some sort of quest deep in the jungle, and we have no idea where she is," Colman's Reverend Mother informs Paddington.
"Aunt Lucy found me when I was a cub, and now I have to find her," he replies.
According to the producers, "With the Brown Family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru."
Enter Antonio Banderas, who plays Hunter Cabot, a dashing river boat captain. "Smooth, strong, easy on the eyes, and that's just the boat!" he boasts.
"Downton Abbey" star Hugh Bonneville plays Mr. Brown once again, but Emily Mortimer now plays his missus, replacing Sally Hawkins from the first two "Paddington" movies. Emmy and Oscar nominee Imelda Staunton again voices Aunt Lucy, while Oscar nominee Julie Walters reprises as Mrs. Bird.
"Paddington in Peru" opens in the U.S. on Jan. 17, 2025.