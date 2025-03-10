Olivia Culpo is going to be a mom.
The model and former Miss Universe announced Monday that she is expecting her first child with husband and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.
She shared a black and white Instagram photo of herself holding her belly alongside the announcement.
"next chapter, motherhood 🤍," she captioned the post.
McCaffrey and Culpo also shared a joint Instagram video with behind-the-scenes clips of them from a photo shoot.
Culpo and McCaffrey got engaged in April 2023 and tied the knot in July 2024.
Ahead of her wedding, she spoke to Vogue about what marriage means to her.
"It's a covenant. It's the beginning of the rest of your life -- and it's the union and bond of two people forever," she said.
She also talked about wanting to start a family with McCaffrey after the wedding.
"I feel like the day after my wedding I'm just gonna rip out my IUD and start trying immediately," she said in a TikTok video in 2023.
She added, "For a while I thought I was gonna be a bachelorette, but here we are now."