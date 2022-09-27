Olivia Newton-John was remembered with touching tributes on what would have been her 74th birthday on Monday.

John Easterling, the late actress' husband of 14 years, shared a post in which he detailed a favorite memory he once shared with her.

He wrote about a "wonderful" birthday trip they took to the islands of The Bahamas. He said they explored different islands and at one point got stuck in some bad weather while out on a boat.

"As quickly as the storm started, the winds died down, the rain stopped, the sun poked through and the seas turned back to that beautiful turquoise," he wrote. "As the mist cleared you could see the Hopetown Lighthouse on Elbow Cay and we were perfectly on course."

"The rainbow started on the left and crystallized all the way over - horizon to horizon - and that's when the dolphins started jumping at the bow of the boat leading us under the rainbow," he continued. "Olivia looked at me like I was a superhero and I knew it was mostly blind faith and dumb luck."

He added, "As the dolphins led us over the gorgeous aqua water, under the rainbow towards the lighthouse, we both recognized the fingerprints of the supernatural were all over this - and that's the way we lived our life."

He concluded his tribute by stating he believed "every day with Olivia there was a hint of magic and everyday day with Olivia was a bit of the supernatural."

Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, also remembered her mom by sharing a throwback video of her.

She described the late actress as "a nature girl with the biggest heart" and said she was "the most down to earth beautiful being" she's known. "I hold you in my heart forever," she wrote.

John Travolta, Newton-John's "Grease" co-star and close friend, shared a photo of them as Sandy and Danny from the famous 1978 movie to honor her birthday. He attached a simple caption, "Happy birthday my Olivia."

Newton-John died in August at the age of 73.

WATCH: Remembering Olivia Newton-John on her birthday