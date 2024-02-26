Actor Chris Gauthier, best known for playing Vincent on "Eureka" and Smee in "Once Upon a Time," has died at the age of 48.

Gauthier died "suddenly and unexpectedly following a short illness" on Feb. 23, according to a statement Gauthier's family gave "Good Morning America" via his management company, RED Management.

Chris Gauthier poses for a picture during the Legends And Stars: Whitecaps FC Charity Alumni match at BC Place on September 16, 2017 in Vancouver, Canada. Andrew Chin/Getty Images

"He was a kind, witty, passionate and empathetic man and we will all miss him dearly," the statement read. "Our hearts go out to his family that he spoke of with such love and pride and we ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult time."

A statement from Tristar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent noted that Gauthier was "a beloved character actor" who "shared his talents with so many of us both on television and in film."

Chris Gauthier, as William Smee, on the set of "Once Upon a Time." Jack Rowand/ABC

"His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally," the statement continued. "On behalf of his family, we ask for privacy during this time so that they are able to grieve properly."

Gauthier was also remembered by his "Once Upon a Time" co-star Colin O'Donoghue, who played Hook on the series.

Colin O'Donoghue, as Captain Killian 'Hook' Jones, Rogers and Chris Gauthier, as William Smee, in a scene from "Once Upon a Time." Jack Rowand/ABC

"Rest in Peace Chris! Heartbroken!" he wrote. "My love and thoughts go out to Erin and the boys! You will be missed brother! You were the real captain!!"

Lana Parrilla, who played Regina Mills on "Once Upon a Time," took to the comments of O'Donoghue's post, writing, "Healing love and light to all who love him."