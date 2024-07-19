What to know about 'Onyx Storm', the highly anticipated novel from 'Fourth Wing' author Rebecca Yarros
Rebecca Yarros continues to share her progress on her upcoming novel, "Onyx Storm," the third book in her bestselling Empyrean series, which also includes "Fourth Wing" and "Iron Flame."
The author, who is currently editing the forthcoming novel, posted a photo of her laptop on Instagram on Friday, with the cover of the book's manuscript on the screen.
"Time to dirty up the desk," Yarros wrote in the caption of the post. "(And yes, I turn into a complete gremlin on deadline 😆)."
"Honestly, editing is my favorite part of the process," she added. "I love when the pieces all come together!"
We're still months away from the release of "Onyx Storm" but here's everything you need to know about the next installment of Yarros' popular Empyrean series.
When does the 3rd 'Fourth Wing' book come out?
"Onyx Storm" will arrive on Jan. 21, 2025.
"Good Morning America" exclusively revealed the title of the upcoming novel in March.
In June, Yarros announced that she'd submitted the first draft to her editor.
"And BOOM," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "The first draft of Onyx Storm is off to my editor!"
What is on the cover of 'Onyx Storm'?
The cover of the book, which was revealed in early July, features a black and white gradient theme with the Empyrean series' familiar graphic design in gold. The cover also features the dragons that are also present on the Empyrean series' first two novels, "Fourth Wing" and "Iron Flame."
What has Rebecca Yarros said about 'Onyx Storm'?
When Yarros announced the release date of "Onyx Storm" to "Good Morning America" in March, she said that the upcoming book will include "politics, new adventures, old enemies and of course, dragons."
In a press release in July, the author shared her excitement for the novel and said, "It's amazing to be back with these characters again."
"After three books, we're on an incredible journey together and I've loved expanding the world around them as they discover more about it," she said. "I can't wait for readers to see what Violet, Xaden, and the rest of the quadrant have in store for them in Onyx Storm."
Is 'Onyx Storm' available for pre-order?
"Onyx Storm" is available to pre-order now.
You can pre-order the book here:
What is 'Fourth Wing' about?
The adult fantasy novel takes readers into a fantastical world full of dragon riders and magic at Basgiath War College.
The first book in the Empyrean series introduces its main character, 20-year-old Violet Sorrengail, who intends to enter the Scribe Quadrant at the war college but is forced by her "tough-as-talons mother" to become a dragon rider.
Violet is thrown headfirst into a cutthroat environment where she's tested every day to prove she has what it takes to graduate and become a dragon rider. "She'll need every edge her wits can give her just to see the next sunrise," the synopsis reads.
"Friends, enemies, lovers. Everyone at Basgiath War College has an agenda -- because once you enter, there are only two ways out: graduate or die," the synopsis teases.
How many 'Fourth Wing' books are there?
Currently, there are two "Fourth Wing" novels in the Empyrean series: "Fourth Wing" and its sequel, "Iron Flame."
"Iron Flame," which continues Violet's story, was released in November 2023 and has since spent 36 weeks on The New York Times best sellers list.
Following "Onyx Storm," Yarros plans to release two more books in the Empyrean series.
Is a 'Fourth Wing' TV show being made?
With the popularity of Yarros' books, which have gone viral on TikTok, "Fourth Wing" is being developed into a TV series.
In an Instagram post she shared in October, Yarros re-shared a headline from Deadline, which was the first to report the news, and said that "Fourth Wing" had been optioned by Amazon MGM Studios with Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society producing the project.
"I can't wait to see their adaptation of Fourth Wing brought to life!" she wrote in the caption of the post. "Words can't portray how excited I am and how grateful to work with such amazing people!"
Yarros also shared that she will be an executive producer on the project.