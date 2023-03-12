Kelly Ripa walked the Oscars 2023 champagne carpet with her husband Mark Consuelos and "Live" co-host Ryan Seacrest.

The trio stepped out looking glam as they arrived at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, and Ryan Seacrest attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards, March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif.

Seacrest announced on Feb. 16 that he will be leaving "Live with Kelly and Ryan" this spring to focus on hosting "American Idol," which is currently airing its 21st season on ABC. He promised that he'll be back to guest host.

"You are a gem. You are one of my best friends," Ripa said of Seacrest. "The greatest part of this entire experience is that you have gone from being a friend to a family member."

It was revealed at the time that Consuelos will replace Seacrest, who first joined "Live" in 2017.

Consuelos, who has been married to Ripa since May 1996, joked about working with his wife every day, saying he's "feeling great" about the new gig.

"I get to share a coffee with you every morning before the show and now I'll have one with you on the show as well," he said on the Feb. 17 episode of "Live."