Paris Jackson is marking another year sober.
The singer and model -- the only daughter of the late music legend Michael Jackson -- took to Instagram to share a moving video post on Tuesday about her sobriety journey, saying she gets "to smile today" because she's sober.
"Hi, i'm pk and i'm an alcoholic and a heroin addict," she wrote in the caption. "Today marks 5 years clean & sober from all drugs and alcohol."
"To say that i'm thankful would be a poor euphemism. gratitude hardly scratches the surface," she continued. "It's because i'm sober that i get to smile today. i get to make music. i get to experience the joy of loving my dogs and cat. i get to feel heartbreak in all it's glory. i get to grieve. i get to laugh. i get to dance. i get to trust. i feel the sun on my skin and it's warm."
She added, "I've found that life keeps happening regardless of whether i'm sober or not, but today i get to show up for it."
Jackson ended her message by referencing the video she shared, calling it a "little snapshot of what has been possible because of my sobriety, and my god i can't believe i almost missed it all."
In a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, Jackson opened up about her experience with depression and suicidal thoughts.
In the interview, she said she was 15 when she tried to take her own life, after "multiple" previous attempts. "It was just self-hatred, low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn't do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore," she said at the time.
She said that she subsequently went to Utah to seek help, attending a residential therapy program.
"It was great for me. I'm a completely different person," she recalled of her experience at the therapeutic school.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide -- free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988. Even if you feel like it, you are not alone.