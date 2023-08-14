The cast of " Parks and Recreation" recently reunited in Hollywood to join the picket line during the SAG-AFTRA strike.
Despite not being able to attend, Chris Pratt, who played Andy Dwyer on the series, shared photos of the group in an Instagram post, writing, "The Parks gang went picketing today. I couldn't be there, but I stand in solidarity with them. #SAGAFTRAstrong #SAGAFTRAstrike."
Main cast members seen in the photo include Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson), Jim O'Heir (Jerry Gergich), Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate) and Retta (Donna Meagle). Also pictured is Ben Schwartz, who played Jean-Ralphio Saperstein.
The second slide of Pratt's post shows Offerman, Retta and Plaza posing for a photo alongside Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the national executive director and chief negotiator for SAG-AFTRA.
Making an appearance in the main group photo, as well as the third slide, is a miniature horse resembling the breakout star of "Parks and Recreation": Lil Sebastian.
"Such a great day," O'Heir wrote in a separate Instagram post. "Got to hang with some of my Parks cast, crew, writers, producers and guest stars to support SAG/AFTRA and the WGA's fight for a fair contract. We also brought along the cutest lil' horse to ever walk a picket line."
The Writers Guild of America has been on strike for 100 days, having started in early May. They were joined by Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) in mid-July.
Some of the issues both unions have been negotiating with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, or AMPTP, include fair wages in the age of streaming and issues surrounding artificial intelligence, among others.