Fans of "Parks and Recreation" were treated with a mini-reunion for Galentine's Day.

Rashida Jones shared a selfie on Monday with Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza to mark the special holiday made famous on the beloved sitcom. "Happy Galentine's Day from the original Gals!" she captioned the photo, which also included "WandaVision" star Kathryn Hahn.

The concept of Galentine's Day was introduced during the second season of "Parks and Recreation." In the episode, Poehler's character Leslie Knope describes Galentine's Day as "only the best day of the year."

"Every Feb. 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home and we just come and kick it breakfast-style," Leslie says. "Ladies celebrating ladies. It's like Lilith Fair, minus the angst."

Jones and Plaza starred alongside Poehler in "Parks and Recreation," which aired for seven seasons between 2009 and 2015, as Ann Perkins and April Ludgate.

Hahn, though not a series regular, did have a multi-season stint on "Parks and Recreation" as political consultant Jennifer Barkley, even appearing in the series finale.