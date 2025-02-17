Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger shared a video on Sunday of the sweet moment he told his family he landed a role in the new season of "The White Lotus."
He posted the emotional clip to celebrate the show’s season three premiere Sunday night.
In the video, the 31-year-old actor, who is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, shares the exciting news to his mother and his older sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger.
"This is the moment I found out I booked White Lotus. 🪷" he captioned the clip. "At first, I was told I had to keep It a secret, but my family kept noticing me acting weird."
He noted that his mother "might have been happier" than he was when she found out the news. "And then I started crying. She did. Katheine did. Was a domino effect," he wrote.
He went on to say that his family are "huge fans" of the hit comedy, which made the moment event more special.
He added, "it’s a special moment when you get to celebrate with people you love. It was one of those dream come true moments for me."
He finished his post by thanking the show's creator Mike White, as well as the show's executive producer and casting director for "taking the chance" on him. He also shouted out his "truly brilliant" co-stars, adding, "Was a masterclass getting to learn from them."
In season three, Patrick Schwarzenegger plays Saxon Ratliff, the oldest son of Timothy Ratliff (Jason Isaacs) and Victoria Ratliff (Parker Posey). Saxon is on vacation at the resort in Thailand with his parents and his two siblings, Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola).
Patrick Schwarzenegger was joined by his whole family at the world premiere of "The White Lotus" season three in Los Angeles last week.
Following the premiere, California's former governor posted a photo with his son on the red carpet, writing, "What a show! I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say - the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree."
New episodes of "The White Lotus" premiere Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.