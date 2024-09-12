Paul Walker's daughter posts sweet birthday message for late father: 'My forever guardian angel'
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker wished her late father a happy birthday on Thursday in a touching Instagram post.
The "Fast and Furious" actor's 25-year-old daughter posted a throwback photo of her and her dad, showing Meadow Walker as a young child staring up at her father as he smiles at her.
"Happy birthday to my best friend. I love and miss you so much every day," Meadow Walker wrote in the caption. "Thank you for everything. My forever guardian angel."
Paul Walker was killed in a car crash in 2013. He would have turned 51 on Thursday.
Meadow Walker, whom Paul Walker shared with Rebecca Soteros, is the late actor's only child. The model and actress married Louis Thornton-Allan in October 2021 before announcing their separation in December of 2023.
Since Paul Walker's death, Meadow Walker has remained close with many of her father's former co-stars including Ludacris and Vin Diesel. The latter accompanied Meadow Walker down the aisle at her wedding in 2021.
In 2023, Meadow Walker shared that she had joined her dad's former film franchise, posting a photo on Instagram revealing her cameo in 2023's "Fast X."
"I was born into the fast family. I can't believe now I get to be up there too," she wrote at the time.