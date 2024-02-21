Penélope Cruz is adding music video star to her already impressive list of accomplishments.

The Oscar-winning actress is not only featured in Puerto Rican rapper Residente's stunning visual showcase for "313," but lent her voice to the song as well.

"That's why you have to die so that others can be born / So that nothing stops, so that everything always begins / But everything that begins, at some point ceases to exist / That's why we have to live without missing anything, staying awake, without blinking," she says in the first verse.

Penelope Cruz stars in a music video from rapper Residente. Residente via YouTube

Cruz continues, "Just as the windows are revealed to receive the sun / Until the heart explodes / Until they have to kick us out of the party / Until we forget that things end / So that it’s never always, so that we are infinite."

Joining Cruz and Residente in the song and music video is Spanish singer Silvia Pérez Cruz.

The music video for "313," according to an Instagram post from Residente, was filmed at La Granja de San Ildefonso in Spain and featured 180 dancers.

Cruz shared an Instagram post explaining what being in Residente's music video meant to her, writing, "Friend... What an honor to be part of this masterpiece."