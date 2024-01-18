Although Penélope Cruz and her husband Javier Bardem tend to keep their family life private, Cruz opened up in a new interview about their children and social media.

The powerhouse actors are parents of two -- son Leo, 12, and daughter Luna, 10 -- but unlike many of their peers, the pre-teens don't have phones or social media accounts, according to Cruz, a practice she said she and Bardem plan on continuing with their kids until they're older.

Penelope Cruz attends the 14th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, Jan. 9, 2024. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

"It's for them to decide if they are going to have a job that is more exposed to the public or not. They can talk about that when they're ready," Cruz said in an Elle interview.

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards, Mar. 27, 2022 in Hollywood, Calif. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The actress went on to characterize social media as "a cruel experiment" for children.

"It's so easy to be manipulated, especially if you have a brain that is still forming. And who pays the price? Not us, not our generation, who, maybe at 25, learned how a BlackBerry worked," Cruz continued. "It's a cruel experiment on children, on teenagers."

Cruz's concerns about the impact of smartphones and social media on young children and teenagers echoes the growing chorus of experts who agree that there may be long-term negative effects that we do not yet understand.

Last May, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy issued a major advisory about social media use and teens' mental health, calling for more policies, regulations and scientific research on the topic.

"To date, the burden of protecting youth has fallen predominantly on children, adolescents, and their families," Murthy wrote at the time. "While nearly all parents believe they have a responsibility to protect their children from inappropriate content online, the entire burden of mitigating the risk of harm of social media cannot be placed on the shoulders of children and parents."

The American Psychological Association says the use of social media is "not inherently beneficial or harmful to young people," but last May, in a first-of-its-kind action, the group issued 10 recommendations for parents to establish healthy social media use among children.

Their recommendations include: