Prince William and actress Hannah Waddingham, known for her role in "Ted Lasso," recently met at Alexandra Palace to discuss their new documentary "The Earthshot Report."
In a video posted to YouTube, the Prince of Wales and the actress caught up over a pint and a lighthearted game of darts to speak about William's environmental initiatives and their collaboration on a new documentary highlighting innovative solutions to some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges.
Waddingham, one of William's Earthshot Advocates, serves as the voice of the documentary, which takes a closer look at the success stories of past Earthshot Prize finalists.
"We're all involved with the problems we face and we can all be involved with the solutions," Waddingham shared of the project.
The Earthshot Prize, founded by William in 2020, aims to repair the planet over the next decade by supporting innovative ideas that tackle climate and sustainability issues.
"Our planet needs our help and every year counts," William explained. "I don't want to preach. I want to find solutions."
The new documentary also spotlights Launchpad, an initiative described by William as a "dating app" that connects innovators with investors to scale their solutions.
"The focus is on highlighting, showcasing, scaling all the amazing solutions that are out there," he said. "Invest in them, and see them and support them and use them. Then we will make the earth more sustainable and better for us all."
William also spoke about instilling environmental awareness in the next generation, sharing how he regularly talks to his children about the importance of protecting the planet.
"We can't take for granted what we have," he said. "We have to protect it. We have to look after it. "
"The Earthshot Report" premieres on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the U.K. on Dec. 15 and on PBS in the U.S. on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.