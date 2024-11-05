Prince William is sporting a sentimental accessory during his solo trip to South Africa.
William has been spotted wearing on his right wrist a beaded friendship bracelet featuring the word "Papa," the name he is called by his three children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.
The 42-year-old prince was first spotted wearing the blue and green bracelet on Monday when he met with young leaders from the Earthshot Prize Climate Leaders Youth Program in Cape Town.
He then kept the bracelet on later in the day when he played rugby at a local school.
William is visiting South Africa without his kids or his wife Kate Middleton to attend the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Nov. 6, an annual event he launched in 2020 as a way to honor the most innovative and impactful climate solutions.
Kate, who spent much of the past year in treatment after a cancer diagnosis, also missed last year's ceremony in Singapore. According to William, Kate stayed home last year instead of joining him in Singapore help their eldest child, George, prepare for his school exams.
George, now 11, 9-year-old Charlotte and 6-year-old Louis are known to call William by the name "Papa."
When they wished him a happy Father's Day earlier this summer, in June, the siblings captioned a photo shared on social media with the message, "We love you, Papa. Happy Father's Day."
That same month, George, Charlotte and Louis were by William's side when they joined him and Kate at Trooping the Colour, which was also Kate's first major public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis.