Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, is celebrating his 11th birthday.
The royals marked George's birthday by sharing a new photo taken by his mom, Kate, who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.
The photo, showing a smiling George dressed in a dark suit, was taken earlier this month in Windsor, England, where the Wales family lives, according to Kensington Palace.
George, second in line to the throne after his father, is the older sibling of William and Kate's two other children, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.
Just one week before his birthday, George enjoyed a one-on-one trip with William to Berlin, where the soccer-loving pair watched England take on Spain in the 2024 UEFA European Championship final. (Unfortunately for the royal pair, England fell 2-1.)
Earlier this summer, George and his sister Charlotte joined William at Taylor Swift's first London show of her "Eras Tour" on June 21.
Swift shared a sweet selfie on Instagram of herself and her boyfriend Travis Kelce posing with William, George and Charlotte at the concert at Wembley Stadium.
George and his siblings all attend the Lambrook School, a private school close to the family's Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor.
George is expected to remain at Lambrook School until the age of 13, the eldest age at which the prep school enrolls students.
He could then potentially follow in William's footsteps by attending Eton College, which he toured last year with William and Kate, according to ABC News' royal contributor Victoria Murphy. The all-boys boarding school, which also educated George's uncle, Prince Harry, is located near the Wales' home in Windsor.