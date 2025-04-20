Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children were not among the royals attending the Easter Mattins service Sunday morning.
It was the second consecutive year that the Prince and Princess of Wales did not attend the event. No reason was immediately given for their absence from the annual event.
King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at the annual service, which took place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle Sunday morning, alongside several royal family members. King Charles wore a dark-blue suit and light-blue tie and matching handkerchief, while Queen Camilla donned a baby-blue coat dress along with a matching hat.
Other royals in attendance were Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, as well as Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne, and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. Prince Andrew also attended, though he is no longer a working royal and lost his military titles and royal patronages in 2022.
Last year, William and Kate did not attend the Easter service, which was shortly after Kate announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer and had begun preventative chemotherapy treatment.
In September, Kate, 43, shared that she had completed chemotherapy and was focused on staying "cancer free" and returning to work. She announced in January that her cancer was in remission.
The princess shared her recovery update in a statement on X, writing, "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery."
"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead," she wrote, in part. "There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."