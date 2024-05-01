Prince William shared his first update on his family since his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, announced she had been diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.
William surprised fans Tuesday when he greeted them outside James' Place, a mental health-focused nonprofit organization for men in Newcastle, England.
When a fan asked how he and Kate and their three children are doing, William replied, "We are all doing well, thank you."
William and Kate are the parents of three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, who turns 9 on Thursday, and Prince Louis, 6.
The siblings were just starting their Easter break from school in March when Kate announced publicly in a video message that she had been diagnosed with cancer.
The type of cancer has not been disclosed. According to Kensington Palace, Kate started a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February.
"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Kate, 42, said in the video
In her message, Kate asked for privacy for her family and said she would be taking more time off from public royal duties.
The palace said at the time of her announcement that Kate would return to official duties when she is cleared by her medical team.
William also took time off from public duties after Kate shared her diagnosis publicly.
He returned to work on April 18 with a visit to the nonprofit organization Surplus to Supper, where he also received well-wishes for Kate and his father King Charles III, who was also diagnosed this year with cancer.
"Thank you very much. That's very kind," William told a volunteer who handed him cards of well-wishes for Kate and Charles, according to a video shared on X by Lizzie Robinson of ITV News.