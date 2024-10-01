Another royal baby is on the way.
Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday that Princess Beatrice, a niece of King Charles III, is expecting her second child.
The new baby for Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is due in early spring, according to the palace.
The couple is already parents to a 3-year-old daughter, Sienna, and an 8-year-old son, Wolfie, who is Mapelli Mozzi's child from a previous relationship.
"His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news," the palace said in a statement.
Beatrice, 36, is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.
She and Mapelli Mozzi, wed in July 2020 in a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.
Their second child will be the fifth grandchild for Beatrice's parents.
Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, is the mom of two children, August and Ernest, with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.