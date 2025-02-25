Rashida Jones is revealing how she feels about a potential "Parks and Recreation" reunion 10 years after the series ended.
The actress, who played Ann Perkins on the sitcom, was asked about a possible revival of the sitcom in a recent interview with Gold Derby and said she is "ready any time" to head back to Pawnee.
"Oh man, I hope sometime soon," she told the outlet. "I know Mike Schur was like, 'There has to be a reason for us to do it. We can't just do it.' But I would love that.
Schur and Greg Daniels co-created "Parks and Rec," which starred Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Aziz Ansari, Retta, Rob Lowe, Jim O'Heir and Billy Eichner.
The sitcom ran for seven seasons between 2009 and 2015.
The "Parks and Rec" cast has reunited once since the show ended, coming together virtually in 2020 for a special episode benefitting Feeding America's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There have also been smaller reunions throughout the years, including Poehler, Jones and Plaza celebrating Galentine's Day or some of the cast members posing together during the SAG-AFTRA strike.