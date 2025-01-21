Rebecca Ross, the BookTok sensation and New York Times bestselling author behind the "Letters of Enchantment" duology, has exciting news for her fans.
Ross revealed her upcoming novel, "Wild Reverence," in an announcement on "Good Morning America" Tuesday.
The standalone story, set in the same world as Ross' wildly popular "Divine Rivals" series, introduces readers to a goddess named Matilda.
Ross explained that Matilda "uses her magic to carry messages between realms, but when death asks Matilda to deliver a letter to an irreverent lord doomed to die, Matilda finds herself in a race against time to save him, all the while risking her immortality as well as her heart."
Ross' "Divine Rivals" series has taken the literary world by storm, spending over 70 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller list and becoming a viral hit on BookTok.
Its sequel, "Ruthless Vows," debuted as a No. 1 New York Times bestseller late last year. Together, the duology has sold over 1 million copies and counting, solidifying Ross' place as a leading voice in the "romantasy" category.
Described as "sweeping and beautiful" and in the vein of Circe, "Wild Reverence" takes readers deeper into the divine world glimpsed in Ross' earlier novels.
While it is a standalone adult romantasy, fans of "Divine Rivals" will discover Easter eggs that connect the new story to the original series.
"Wild Reverence" is available for preorder now and will be released Sept. 2.