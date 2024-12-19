Ree Drummond is celebrating her newest adventure: being a grandmother.
The "Pioneer Woman" star took to Instagram on Dec. 18 to announce the arrival of her first grandchild, a granddaughter named Sofia.
"Our first baby had her first baby. ❤️ Thank you Lord, we will never be the same," she captioned the post, which includes a photo of her holding Sofia as she and her husband Ladd look lovingly at the perfectly swaddled newborn.
Sofia's parents are Drummond's eldest child, daughter Alex, and Alex's husband Mauricio Scott.
Over on her blog, Drummond further gushed about how she is feeling as a grandmother, writing that her "heart is exploding with happiness."
"My daughter just had a daughter," she continued. "I'm honestly still trying to wrap my head (and heart) around it all."
She added, "Alex did great, and so did Mauricio ... Sofia was born around 2:30 in the morning, and she is perfect. I'm saying that with as much objectivity as I can. But I'm not kidding...she is perfect."
Drummond, who is a mom herself to five children in total, first announced that she and Ladd were going to be grandparents back in June.