Regina King marked her son Ian Alexander Jr.'s "worthday" -- the day he would have celebrated his 27th birthday -- in an emotional tribute on Thursday.

"January 19th is Ian's Worthday. As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence," King, 52, wrote in the caption of an Instagram video, her first post since Alexander died by suicide in January 2022. "We are all in different places on the planet…so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us."

The video shows an orange lantern floating across the sky after the sun has gone down.

"Of course orange is your favorite color…It's the fire and the calm," she continued. "I see you in everything I breath[e]."

The Academy Award winner ended her post by saying her "absolute favorite thing" about herself is being Alexander's mother, adding, "Continue shine bright, my guiding light. 🧡🧡🧡."

King's post garnered support from a number of celebrities, including Octavia Spencer, Sarah Paulson, Justin Theroux, Ava DuVernay, Tracee Ellis Ross and more.

"My friend. I think of you often. I always pray for your strength & peace in the midst of loss and grief. I love you 🧡🧡🧡," Niecy Nash-Betts commented.

Reese Witherspoon also left a supportive message beneath the post, writing, "Always remembering Ian and his bright spirit🧡I love you."

Emma Mcintyre/Getty Images, FILE Ian Alexander Jr. and Regina King attend the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala, Nov. 02, 2019, in Los Angeles.

Alexander was the only son of King and her ex-husband Ian Alexander.