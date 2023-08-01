Several stars from the hit TV show "Taxi" had a mini-reunion in New York City on Monday.
In a sweet red carpet moment on the opening night of the new stage play "Let's Call Her Patty," Rhea Perlman, who stars in the show, posed for photos with her former "Taxi" co-stars Danny DeVito, Tony Danza and Carol Kane.
"Taxi" ran for five seasons from September 1978 to June 1983. The series followed the staff of a New York City taxicab company.
November 25, 2019
DeVito played Louie De Palma while Perlman played Zena Sherman. Kane portrayed the character of Simka Dahblitz and Danza starred as Tony Banta. The show also starred Judd Hirsch as Alex Reiger, Jeff Conaway as Bobby Wheeler and Christopher Lloyd as Jim Ignatowski.
DeVito and Perlman, who also starred together in the 1996 film "Matilda," started dating in 1971 and have been married since 1982, despite separating in 2012. Perlman told actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus in May during an interview on Dreyfus' "Wiser Than Me" podcast that she and DeVito are still legally husband and wife.
"We are still very good friends and we see each other a lot," Perlman told Dreyfus at the time. "And our family is still the most important thing to both of us."
The two actors share three children: Lucy DeVito, Grace Fan DeVito and Jake DeVito.
Perlman, who recently starred in the Greta Gerwig-directed "Barbie" film alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, plays Patty in "Let's Call Her Patty."
According to a synopsis for the play, the show follows Patty, an Upper West Sider, her daughter Cecile (Arielle Goldman), and Patty's niece Sammy (Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer). The show, which is described as a comedy, is about "what it means to be a mother, a daughter, or anyone in the world doing their best to disentangle life's mess."
"Let's Call Her Patty" will run through Aug. 27 at the Claire Tow Theater at Lincoln Center Theater in New York City.