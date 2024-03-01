Ricki Lake is embracing her body on her health journey.

After recently revealing that both she and her husband Ross Burningham had lost more than 30 pounds over the past four months following a commitment to be healthier, the former talk show host is sharing a full-circle moment to celebrate.

Lake took to Instagram earlier this week to share a photo of herself in a red swimsuit on the cover of Us Weekly a full 17 years ago and a recent one of her wearing the same outfit, captioning it, "Then and now. 2007-2024."

"I held onto this #NormaKamali one-piece for all these years wondering if I would ever be able to wear it again," she added.

Ricki Lake is seen in a photo she posted to her Instagram on Feb. 26, 2024. @rickilake/Instagram

The "Hairspray" actress included a slew of hashtags, such as "#nomakeup," "#hardwork," "#thisis55," "#strong," "#healthy," "#proud" and more.

Lake said the couple's weight loss journey was something they wanted to tackle without using any pharmaceuticals -- adding, "not that there is anything wrong with that."

"I am so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong," the Emmy-winning host said at the time, noting that "this is the healthiest way I've lost weight in all of my years."