Ricki Lake is feeling proud!

The former talk show host shared results from her and her husband Ross Burningham’s recent weight loss journey, telling fans via Instagram Saturday that they each lost over 30 pounds.

Alongside some before and after transformation photos, Lake wrote in the caption about what she has “been up to these last 4 months.”

“On October 26th, 2023 I made a commitment to myself to get healthier,” she wrote. “My husband, Ross joined me in this effort. Together we have each lost 30+ lbs.”

She continued, “I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical. (Not that there is anything wrong with that.) But neither of us were pre diabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own.”

In the note, Lake shared her initial concern before beginning the weight loss journey, writing, “Being 55 and in perimenopause, I was a bit worried, that my body would not drop the lbs like it had in the past.”

“I am so so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong. 💪,” she added. I will go in depth in another post of what I did exactly, but suffice to say this is the healthiest way I’ve lost weight in all of my years.”

The first picture from her slideshow is a selfie she took while on her daily hike with Burningham. A second photo features the couple embracing, while the third snap shows Lake walking on a beach with a dog.

Concluding the post, she wrote: “Second pic and third pic 11/3/23 (I only started weighing myself on 11/15/23) guessing I was about 170 when I started. I’m 5’3”.#healthy #fitat55 #proud #thisis55 ❤️.”

In addition to the couple’s weight loss transformations, Lake and Burningham also celebrated their third anniversary together earlier this month.

To honor the milestone, Lake shared a video on Instagram featuring a carousel of pictures of them together throughout their life as a couple.

“Happy Valentine’s Day and Happy 3 year anniversary to us!” she wrote in the caption. “3 years ago today we moved into our home and Ross proposed to me in our jacuzzi. So much to celebrate and be grateful for. ❤️”