Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Oscars.

The award-winning singer will perform "Lift Me Up," her Oscar-nominated song from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," during the star-studded awards show, the 95th Oscars' executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner announced Thursday.

MORE: Jimmy Kimmel to host 2023 Oscars

"Lift Me Up," the lead single off the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" original soundtrack, was written by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 after a years-long battle with colon cancer.

VIDEO: The evolution of Rihanna
5:56
From the Met Gala to giving us a master class in maternity style, we have truly &quot;Found Love&quot; in Rihanna's looks over the years.
Editor's Picks

Rihanna received her first Oscar nomination for the song in January. She is nominated in the best original song category.

Additional talent performing during the 95th Oscars will be announced in the coming weeks, the academy said Thursday.

PHOTO: Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/AP
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
MORE: Rihanna opens up about motherhood, new music and more: 'Everything changes when you have a baby'

Rihanna's upcoming Oscars performance follows her epic Super Bowl halftime show, during which she revealed she is pregnant with her second child.

FILE PHOTO: Football - NFL - Super Bowl LVII - Half-Time Show - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, United States - February 12, 2023 Rihanna performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Caitlin O'hara/File Photo
Caitlin O'hara/Reuters
Rihanna performs during the halftime show

The 2023 Oscars will air Sunday, March 12, 2023, on ABC.

Check out the full list of nominations for the 95th Academy Awards here.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."