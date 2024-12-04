"Rivals," the hit Hulu show, has been greenlit for a second season.
The streaming platform announced on Wednesday that the series, which is described as a "much watch" drama about the ruthless world of independent television in 1980s England, will continue.
The series is based on Dame Jilly Cooper's novel of the same name from her bestselling "Rutshire Chronicles."
According to a synopsis for the series, the show is "set against the backdrop of the drama, excess, and shocking antics of the power-grabbing social elite of 1980s England."
"Rivals" stars Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black, an ex-Olympian who is a member of Parliament, David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham, Aidan Turner as Declan O'Hara and Nafessa Williams as Cameron Cook.
Katherine Parkinson also stars in the series as Lizzie Vereker and Bella Maclean as Taggie O'Hara.
"Rivals" will return to Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in the U.K. and internationally, according to Hulu.
A release date hasn't been announced yet, but all episodes of "Rivals" season 1 are available to stream on Hulu.
Disney is the parent company of "Good Morning America," Disney+ and Hulu.