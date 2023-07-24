Rob Lowe and his wife Sheryl Berkoff celebrated 32 years of marriage over the weekend.
The actor shared a loving tribute to his wife in honor of their anniversary Saturday, writing, "Today marks 32 years married to this beautiful, inspiring, nurturing, strong, industrious, sexy, and wonderfully unique woman."
"I am SO grateful for the day she said she'd join me on our amazing life journey together," he continued in the caption of his Instagram post, which featured a snap of his wife smiling. "Happy Anniversary, Baby!!"
Fans and friends of the actor shared congratulatory messages to the couple for their relationship milestone.
Lowe and Berkoff have two children together, Matthew Lowe, 30, and John Owen Lowe, 28.
Rob and John Owen Lowe recently starred together in the Netflix series "Unstable," which the "St. Elmo's Fire" star and his son co-created and executive produced.