Robert Downey Jr. gave fans a rare insight into his home life with his young children in a funny video shared to Instagram over the weekend.

"The things we do for our work… and our kids," he captioned the clip, which shows him getting help from son Exton, 10, and daughter Avri, 7, as he prepares to take on a new project, titled "The Sympathizer."

In the clip, Downey Jr., 57, approaches his two younger kids and asks them to shave his entire head because he doesn't want to wear a bald cap in "The Sympathizer." According to his kids, he's playing "like five roles or something" in the project.

When they finish, the "Ironman" actor applauds his kids for doing a "great job" and asks them, "I'll let you get back to your pumpkin carving, but what do I owe ya?"

After whispering, they tell him to keep his money and say they need his help "with a Halloween project."

The video then cuts to Downey Jr., dressed in an orange sweatsuit with a pumpkin stem atop his freshly shaven head. He spins around to reveal the back of his head has been painted to look like a jack-o'-lantern.

Robert Downey Jr./Instagram Robert Downey Jr. has his head shaved by his son in a grab from video posted to his Instagram, Oct. 29, 2022.