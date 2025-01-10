Ronda Rousey is now a mom of two.
The UFC and WWE superstar took to Instagram on Jan. 9 to announce the arrival of her second child with husband Travis Browne amid the California fires.
"Our little girl came into this world during a windstorm into a city on fire, so grateful she made it safe and sound," she captioned the post.
Rousey also revealed her newborn daughter's name to be Liko'ula Pā'ūomahinakaipiha Browne.
The "Furious 7" actress' post included a video of her introducing her newest bundle of joy to her and Browne's 3-year-old daughter La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne.
Rousey is also a stepmother to Browne's two children from a previous relationship.
Rousey and Browne married in 2017.
"Best years of my life," Rousey wrote on Instagram when celebrating her and Browne's seventh wedding anniversary in August. "7 married and 9 together ... happy anniversary my Everything and more!"