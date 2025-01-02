Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie XO, is opening up about expanding their family.
On Thursday's episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast, which included a conversation with psychic medium and astrologer Sloan Bella, Bunnie XO said she's "ready to be a parent."
"I just feel like I've been healing so much trauma with my parents that I finally am ready to be a parent," the singer and podcast host said.
She added, "I just want a little piece of Jay and I together."
Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll were married in 2016. Jelly Roll is already a father to two children from previous relationships, daughter Bailee and son Noah Buddy.
Bunnie XO said that she's helped raise Bailee since she was seven and it showed her that she could raise a child of her own.
"I think that also showed me that, 'Hey, I'm not going to f--- up a kid's life too badly," she said. "
"But I feel like I've mastered -- not mastered, but I feel like I can do this," she added.
Bunnie XO then talked about how she has been pregnant three times in the past. She said at 16, she got an abortion when she learned that she was pregnant, saying she was "scared" and "didn't know what to do."
A few years after that, she said that she had two ectopic pregnancies, which refers to a pregnancy that is located anywhere other than the uterine cavity. Former ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton previously told "Good Morning America" that some ectopic pregnancies are "incredibly rare and dangerous," due to the "risk of life-threatening hemorrhage."
In June 2024, Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO revealed that they were beginning their journey with in vitro fertilization to expand their family.
At the time, Bunnie XO shared a video on Instagram of her husband talking about their IVF journey during a conversation on the podcast "Bussin' with the Boys."
"We had planned on doing this privately, but decided our ivf journey needed to be shared because we've always been so open," she wrote at the time. "And w/ all odds stacked against us, it's already been hard & we have only just begun."
"We have been meeting w/ ivf doctors and exploring all our options to add to our family," she continued. "J & I are SO excited & scared all at the same time. We genuinely never thought we'd want to add to our family but something changed this year & we bot just want a piece of us together to add to our already perfect family w/ Bailee & Noah."
She captioned the post, "God Willing- Baby DeFord 2026."
A month later, Bunnie XO said in an episode of her podcast that she and Jelly Roll would be going the surrogate route.
"There's nothing wrong with having a surrogate," she said, noting her past pregnancy losses.
"I am not carrying the baby," she added. "I am not mentally well enough to let my hormones get out of whack. I have gotten to a place where I'm even-keel[ed]."
Bunnie XO also shared the conversation she had with Jelly Roll at the time about expanding their family, and she said that he was "excited."
"He's like, 'I would love to have a baby with you.' And that was not the response that I thought that he would say," she said. "And I was just like, 'Wow, really?' And I was like, 'Have you always felt like that?' And he's like, 'Yeah, I will always have a baby with you.' So now he's really excited about it."