Britney Spears is sharing an emotional message of appreciation for her son Jayden.
The singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a photo of her son Jayden along with an adoring caption for the 18-year-old.
"Mine forever !!!" she began, "It’s weird we’re like twins but he’s a boy and I’m a girl !!!"
Spears, who was previously estranged from her son, celebrated the reunion in her post.
"He’s mine I hadn’t seen him in 2 and half years or maybe 3 !!! I’m in shock !!!" she wrote, adding that her son feels "older" and "smarter" than her.
"He’s a man and I cry everyday of my life because of the miracle and genius he is !!! When he plays the whole earth shakes !!!" Spears finished.
Recently, Spears highlighted her and Jayden’s reunion in a post showing the pair celebrating Christmas. "Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven't seen my boys in 2 years !!!" she captioned the video.
Jayden spoke about his relationship with his famous mother in 2021, when the two were estranged.
In the interview with ITV, Jayden, who said he spoke on behalf of himself and his brother Preston, said he was optimistic their bond could be repaired.
"I 100% think it can be fixed, of course. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort," Jayden said at the time. "I really want to see her again."
Spears shares sons Jayden and Preston, 19, with ex-husband Kevin Federline with whom she was married to from 2004 to 2007.