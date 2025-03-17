Rory McIlroy wins playoff at Players Championship, says he watched iconic Meryl Streep movie before bed
Trophies for Rory McIlroy? Groundbreaking.
The four-time major winner from Northern Ireland secured his second victory of the season and second gold trophy at The Players Championship in a three-hole aggregate playoff Monday morning over J.J. Spaun.
McIlroy said disappointment started to set in after Sunday's rain-delayed round ended in a deadlock at 12 under, after it was too dark to continue play, and revealed that he snuck in a little reset on Sunday night with the help of Meryl Streep.
"I was a little disappointed last night, but I also was mindful that I couldn't feel that way, that I needed to reset," McIlroy said Monday, speaking to a pool of reporters. "Once I got back to the hotel, I just tried to sort of forget about it and had some room service, watched a little bit of '[The] Devil Wears Prada' and went to bed."
"I woke up at 3 a.m. this morning and couldn't get back to sleep ... I was as nervous as I can remember," he added.
McIlroy started strong Monday, smashing a pitching wedge off the opening par-5 tee shot to set up his birdie on 16 before a bogey on the 17th and tapped in another bogey on 18 to finish.
Spaun flew his 8-iron shot into the water on the par-3 of the second extra hole at 17 that led to a triple bogey and helped secure the win for McIlroy.
The flagship tournament held annually at The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, is often dubbed the unofficial fifth major of the elusive PGA majors -- The Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open Championship (British Open).
McIlroy will head to Augusta National Golf Club next month with the momentum from this win and sights set on a green jacket, hoping to notch his first-ever victory at The Masters and a career Grand Slam at the most exclusive club in golf.
The 35-year-old has 39 wins worldwide, including three of the four majors under his belt -- The Open Championship in 2012, PGA Championship in 2014 and U.S. Open in 2011 -- but hasn't secured a major in over a decade.
The practice round for the first major of the 2025 season begins Monday, April 7, with the tournament rounds commencing Thursday, April 10, through Masters Sunday on April 13.
McIlroy also won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California last month, which marked his first PGA tour win of the year.