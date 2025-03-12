Tiger Woods' journey to becoming a golf legend is getting the biopic treatment.
Amazon MGM Studios has obtained the film rights to the book "The Tiger Slam" by Kevin Cook.
Higher Ground Productions, which was founded by former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, is in talks to produce along with Winkler Films.
Reinaldo Marcus Green is in talks to direct the movie.
Cook's 2024 book begins with Woods at the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, the 2000 Open Championship and the 2000 PGA Championship at Valhalla.
According to a synopsis for "The Tiger Slam," the book "delivers a gripping, inside-the ropes account of an astonishing streak of victories that left Woods's rivals scrambling to keep up," and Cook "invites us to close our eyes and remember a young champion at the peak of his powers: unmatched raw strength, single-minded focus, strategic genius, and utter fearlessness."
It includes insight from Woods' caddie, his coach, his opponents, idols and more, who weigh in on the golf star's "electrifying highs of his victories and the obstacles on and off the course that threatened his relentless pursuit of perfection," the synopsis states.
Woods turned professional in 1996 and became the youngest-ever No. 1 golfer at age 21.
He recently played in the inaugural TGL golf league and was invited to participate in the 2025 Masters, which he's won five times in the past.
On Tuesday, he announced on Instagram that he underwent a "minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon" after he felt a "sharp pain" in his left Achilles, "which was deemed to be ruptured."
Woods said he is on the mend and "back home," adding that he "plans to focus on my recovery and rehab."