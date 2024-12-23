Golf legend Tiger Woods shared a heartwarming moment with his son Charlie Woods after the teenager hit a shot of a lifetime.
During Sunday’s final round of the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, 15-year-old Charlie achieved a milestone by hitting his first hole-in-one.
The impressive shot helped propel the father-son duo into a second-place finish at the tournament, which featured 20 major champions competing alongside a family member, according to The Associated Press.
Woods and Charlie were seen celebrating the proud moment with a big hug.
"It was awesome having Dad there," Charlie said of sharing the moment with his dad, according to the AP. "That was so much fun. It was just a perfect 7-iron, little cut in there. Of course never got to see it go in. So that sucks. But that's all right."
Woods called it the "thrill of a lifetime" to see Charlie hit a hole-in-one while his oldest child, daughter Sam Woods, served as their caddie for the tournament.
"That was the thrill of a lifetime to be able to have that moment with Charlie, make his first hole-in-one, [daughter] Sam on the bag, just our family and friends," Woods said. "That's what this event is about. It's about bonding and family.
He added, "I know we didn't win, but it was the fact that we competed. No one really made a mistake out there. We had to earn it, and that's what you want to have."
Woods is often seen cheering on Charlie as he embarks on his own golfing career.
On Nov. 4, Woods was spotted watching as Charlie competed in a high school golf tournament at Miami Shores Country Club, according to The Palm Beach Post.
He also celebrated with Charlie earlier in the year when the teenager and his high school teammates received their championship rings after winning the 2023 state championship in Florida.
Woods has previously said that as a dad, he aims to both guide and protect his kids as they grow into their own.
"Being a parent, you always want to be the protector and guider of them and teach them skills that they will need in life when you're not around," Woods told Golf Digest in 2022. "And so that's the most important thing about being a parent."