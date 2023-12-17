The PNC Championship was a family event for Tiger Woods and his kids this year.

The golf legend took part in the tournament in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend and was accompanied by both of his children. The event on Saturday saw Woods competing with his son Charlie, 14, while his daughter Sam, 16, served as his caddie for the first time.

Tiger Woods of the United States looks on with son, Charlie Woods, daughter, Sam Woods, and caddie, Luke Wise, on the third green during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The PGA Tour posted a video on Instagram showing a sweet moment between the father-daughter duo on the course, captioning the post: "For the first time, Sam Woods is caddying for her father today ❤️."

The weekend also marks the fourth year Tiger and Charlie Woods are competing against golfer Justin Thomas and his father Mike.

"I drove the ball really good today," Charlie Woods said during a post-competition interview. "Didn't miss a fairway and still managed to shoot eight under. We just suck at putting."

Supporting his son's statement with a smile, Tiger Woods added, "That sums it up right there."

The athlete also gushed over the participation of his daughter in the championship as his caddie, saying, "Sam was fantastic."

"This is the first time she's ever done this, so it couldn't have been any more special for all of us," he said, according to Golfweek.

Tiger Woods of The United States poses for a picture on the first tee with his son Charlie Woods and his daughter Sam Woods who was caddying for Tiger during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. David Cannon/Getty Images

"For me to have both my kids inside the ropes like this and participating and playing and being part of the game of golf like this, it couldn't have been more special for me, and I know that we do this a lot at home, needle each other and have a great time," he said. "But it was more special to do it in a tournament like this."

Tiger Woods has caddied for his son in the past and has previously said he doesn't formally coach Charlie in golf in order to minimize any pressure his son might feel. Tiger Woods shares both Sam and Charlie with ex-wife Elin Nordegren.