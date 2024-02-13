Golf legend Tiger Woods is a proud father of two.

The 48-year-old, who is set to make his 2024 PGA Tour debut at the Genesis Invitational on Feb. 15 in Los Angeles, has made a name for himself in the world of golf in the nearly three decades since he turned pro in 1996.

Nowadays, the five-time Masters champion also plays caddy for his son Charlie, who has followed in his father's footsteps onto the green.

Woods told Golf magazine in a 2022 interview that he aims to both guide and protect his kids as they grow into their own.

"Being a parent, you always want to be the protector and guider of them and teach them skills that they will need in life when you're not around. And so that's the most important thing about being a parent," Woods said at the time.

Get to know Woods and his children, whom he shares with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, to whom he was married from 2004 and 2010.

Who are Tiger Woods' children?

Charlie Woods

Now 14, Charlie has been competing on the junior golf circuit.

In September 2023, Charlie competed in the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship Last Chance Florida Regional, held at the Mission Inn Resort's El Campeon course in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, where he emerged as the winner of the regional qualifier in the boys 14-15 age division with final scores of 71 and 66.

In a post-competition interview, Charlie said it was "great" having his dad right alongside him on the course as his caddy.

Tiger Woods embraces his son Charlie Woods, Dec. 18, 2022, on the 18th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla,. LightRocket via Getty Images, FILE

"We just stay in our own little world and we just take it one shot at a time," he told tournament host Ryan Burr.

"He puts me in my place," he added.

At the national championship in November, held in Louisiana, Charlie tied for 17th place.

Charlie Woods lines up a putt, Dec. 18, 2022, on the 18th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images, FILE

Tiger Woods with his son Charlie Woods during the final round of the 2022 PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on Dec. 18, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. David Cannon/Getty Images, FILE

The elder Woods has caddied for his son in the past and the father-son duo have also competed together at multiple PNC Championships, most recently in December 2023. Tiger Woods has previously said he doesn't formally coach Charlie in golf in order to minimize any pressure his son might feel.

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, stand together on the second green during a tournament, Dec. 17, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Ben Jared/PGA Tour via Getty Images, FILE

Sam Woods

Woods also has a daughter, Sam Alexis Woods, who is now 16.

Tiger Woods and daughter Sam Alexis Woods pose during the 2022 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction at the PGA TOUR Global Home on March 9, 2022, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Sam Greenwood/Getty Images, FILE

Sam honored her father by introducing him when he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in March 2022, calling him a "fighter."

"You've defied the odds every time," she said in part at the time.