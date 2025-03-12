Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about moving out of the United States.
The actress, comedian and New York native shared her life update in a new TikTok video post Tuesday.
"I'm here in Ireland, and it's beautiful and warm – not physically, it's actually quite cold," the 62-year-old began in part. "Moved here on Jan. 15, and it's been pretty wonderful, I have to say."
O'Donnell, a mother of 5, described her new, adopted home as a "beautiful country" and said she was making new friends, including one named Tom, whom she said showed her around the capital of Dublin.
"The people are so loving and so kind, so welcoming, and I'm very grateful," O'Donnell said.
O'Donnell said she is currently in the process of getting her Irish citizenship, which she can apply for because her grandparents are Irish. She also said she wanted to move with her family, including her youngest daughter and their autism service dog Kuma, for a better life.
"Although I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that's what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child," said O'Donnell, referring to her youngest daughter, Dakota, also known as Clay.
"It's been heartbreaking to see what's happening politically and hard for me personally, as well. The personal is political, as we all know," she continued.
Even though O'Donnell said she is happy to be in the Emerald Isle, across the Atlantic Ocean from the U.S., she admitted she did miss her older children, who didn't move with her, and her former home and community.
"I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home. And I'm trying to find a home here in this beautiful country," she said.
"I'm sorry for those of you who are worried and who missed me," she added. "I just felt like we needed to take care of ourselves and make some hard decisions and follow through. And now, as we're getting settled, I was ready to post this and to tell everybody what's been going on."
O'Donnell said she doesn't plan on moving back until political and societal conditions change.
"When it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back," said O'Donnell.
O'Donnell is a mom of 5, including Parker O'Donnell, 29, Chelsea O'Donnell, 27, Blake O'Donnell, 25, and Vivienne O'Donnell, 22, whom she shares with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter, and Dakota O'Donnell Rounds, 12, whom she shares with her late ex-wife, Michelle Rounds.