Rosie O’Donnell’s son Blake O’Donnell is officially a husband!
Over the weekend, the comedian and her family members shared a carousel of photos and videos on their social media platforms capturing celebratory moments from Blake O’Donnell’s wedding to his fiancée, Teresa Garofalow Westervelt, which took place on Friday.
In an Instagram post on Saturday, Rosie O’Donnell shared a group photo of the groom posing with his best men at a pool table together.
“The best man in a blue dress #yeahvivi,” she captioned the image, referring to her daughter and Blake O’Donnell's sister, Vivienne.
Other sweet images she shared on her Instagram account include a photo of her having a dance with Blake, a photo of the newlyweds together on the dance floor as well as a photo of Garofalow Westervelt holding her bridal bouquet.
Rosie O’Donnell shares Blake O’Donnell, Vivienne and two other children, Parker and Chelsea, with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter. She also shares daughter Dakota with her late ex-wife, Michelle Rounds.
Blake O’Donnell popped the question to his then-girlfriend in December 2022, according to a post shared by Rosie O’Donnell to celebrate the news.
“last night - my son blake asked his gf teresa to marry him - and she said yes !!! the crowd clapped - and hillary clinton was there too- i cried all through phantom of the opera - wishing my mom was here to see it all #love #family ❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote in the caption at the time.
In a joint Instagram post on Saturday, Blake O’Donnell and Garofalow Westervelt gushed over their special day.
“8/16/24 was a day full of so much love it could barely be contained! 🥰 ,” they wrote. “We are overwhelmed with all of the love and joy that surrounded us on our wedding day, and our hearts are so full seeing how much fun everyone had!! We could’ve have asked for a more magical day, and are blessed to have so many people who love us 🥹.”