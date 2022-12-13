The queens competing on "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15 have been revealed.

MTV announced the cast for the 15th season of RuPaul's Emmy-winning reality competition series on Tuesday. The new season premieres Friday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. ET with back-to-back episodes.

Not only will these 16 drag queens be competing for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar," they'll also be vying for the highest cash prize ever for the main franchise: $200,000.

Among those competing on the upcoming season are Jax, the "self-described Simone Biles of drag"; Loosey LaDuca, who is a construction worker by day; Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, the first-ever Miami queen to compete; and Sugar and Spice, the first-ever identical twin contestants to battle it out for the crown.

Courtesy of MTV "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 15 cast.

There are also two queens with ties to two season 14 standouts: Irene Dubois, Bosco's drag sister, and Sasha Colby, Kerri Colby's drag mother.

Season 15 will also include the show's milestone 200th episode.

It was announced Monday that "RuPaul's Drag Race" would move from VH1 to MTV for the upcoming season. Three new global editions were also announced -- Brazil, Germany and Mexico -- joining the ranks of Thailand, the United Kingdom, Canada, Holland, Down Under, Spain, Italy and more.

Keep reading to see who's competing on "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15 and where you can follow the cast on Instagram:

Amethyst (@theamethystera) from West Hartford, Connecticut

Anetra (@Iamanetra) from Las Vegas, Nevada

Aura Mayari (@auramayari) from Nashville, Tennessee

Irene Dubois (@irenethealien) from Seattle, Washington

Jax (@getjaxed) from Queens, New York

Loosey LaDuca (@looseyladuca) from Ansonia, Connecticut

Luxx Noir London (@luxxnoirlondon) from East Orange, New Jersey

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx (@foxxy_doll) from Miami, Florida

Marcia Marcia Marcia (@marciax3nyc) from New York, New York

Mistress Isabelle Brooks (@mistressisabellebrooks) from Houston, Texas

Princess Poppy (@poppyprincesspoppy) from San Francisco, California

Robin Fierce (@therobinfierce) from Hartford, Connecticut

Salina EsTitties (@estitties) from Los Angeles, California

Sasha Colby (@sashacolby) from Los Angeles, California

Sugar (@sugarsworld) from Los Angeles, California

Spice (@callmespice) from Los Angeles, California



Watch the "Meet the Queens" for season 15 here.