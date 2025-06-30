Ryan Gosling is a reluctant space traveler in the official trailer for "Project Hail Mary."
The Amazon MGM film is based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Andy Weir. It follows middle school teacher Ryland Grace, played by Gosling, who finds himself on a spacecraft with no memory of his past or even how he arrived there.
Ryland must successfully complete an interstellar mission to save Earth from disaster. This leads him to meet an alien who is also trying to save its own species.
"I just woke up from a coma. I'm several light years from my apartment, and I'm not an astronaut," Ryland says in the trailer.
In another scene, Ryland repeats to a room full of scientists and experts, "I'm not an astronaut," to which Oscar nominee Sandra Hüller, who plays Eva, responds, "If you don't go, you die. With the rest of us."
Ryland does not respond well to the idea of taking on such a dangerous mission.
"I put the 'not' in astronaut," he says. "I've never done anything. I've never done a space--I can't even moonwalk!"
Oscar-winning filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller directed the upcoming movie.
Milana Vayntrub, Lionel Boyce and Ken Leung star alongside Gosling and Hüller in the film.
"Project Hail Mary" blasts off into movie theaters and IMAX screens on March 20, 2026.