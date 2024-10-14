Samuel L. Jackson recites famous 'Pulp Fiction' verse in celebration of film's 30th anniversary
Samuel L. Jackson is ringing in three decades of "Pulp Fiction" with a callback to a classic scene.
Jackson ripped through the "Pulp Fiction" version of the bible verse Ezekiel 25:17, the now-famous verse which gained widespread attention from fans of the Quentin Tarantino movie. The heavily edited verse famously appears in a scene in which Jackson, playing hitman Jules Winnfield, recites the passage moments before killing a man at point-blank distance.
The actor posted the recitation in an Instagram post on Monday to commemorate the 30-year anniversary of the cult classic film’s release.
"YOU KNOW I STILL GOT IT!!! EZEKIEL 25:17 🎥HAPPY 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF PULP FICTION," wrote Jackson in the caption of his post.
The "Pulp Fiction" actor runs through the verse quickly, while hitting small bursts of emotion during the monologue’s peak moments including the "furious anger" section, for which Jackson's delivery became famous in the film.
In the movie, Jackson read the verse again at the end of the film explaining that he recited it before killing someone, though he was not sure its exact meaning.
"Pulp Fiction," released in 1994, is one of Tarantino’s most iconic films, webbing four different narratives into one story. The film starred Jackson, John Travolta, and Uma Thurman and many more in a star-studded extensive cast.
The film hit theaters Oct. 14, 1994 and has collected $212,891,598 in worldwide all-time box office, according to The Numbers.