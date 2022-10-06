Sarah Jessica Parker is giving fans a sneak peek at Carrie's look in the upcoming season of "And Just Like That...."
The actress shared a snap Wednesday of one of her character's costumes from the show's highly anticipated second season, which does not yet have a release date.
Alongside a shot of her Dior heels and pigeon clutch from designer JW Anderson, she wrote, "First exterior. Streets of NY. X, SJ"
Parker and her co-star, Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt on the hit show, were spotted filming in New York City that same day, revealing their entire looks.
The official "And Just Like That..." costume account also shared a photo of Parker and Davis from filming with the caption: "Classic Charlotte! @iamkristindavis serving you a lewk on a rainy midtown street 🛎🛎💖💖 @justlikethatmax #byewegoinginside"
The show's renewal for a second season was announced in March.